IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes near Jalandhar in Punjab

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, May 8, 2020
A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed while on a training mission near Jalandhar in Punjab today, but the pilot managed to eject safely.
A statement from the IAF said the aircraft had developed a technical snag soon after taking off from an Air Force base near Jalandhar. The pilot was later rescued by a helicopter, it said.
"The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter," the statement said.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, it added.
NNN