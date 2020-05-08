IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes near Jalandhar in Punjab

New Delhi, May 8, 2020

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed while on a training mission near Jalandhar in Punjab today, but the pilot managed to eject safely.

A statement from the IAF said the aircraft had developed a technical snag soon after taking off from an Air Force base near Jalandhar. The pilot was later rescued by a helicopter, it said.

"The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter," the statement said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident, it added.

