IAF's Apache helicopter lands in field in Punjab after technical glitch

New Delhi, April 17, 2020

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a "precautionary" landing in a field in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab today after the piltos noticed a technical glitch in the aircraft about an hour after it had taken off from the Pathankot air base.

"The helicopter, after approximately one hour of flying had indications of a critical failure and carried out a safe landing west of Indora, Punjab.," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"The captain of the aircraft took correct and prompt actions to recover the helicopter safely. All crew onboard the helicopter are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft will be recovered after necessary rectification," the release added.

The incident occurred a day after a Cheetah helcopter of the IAF made a safe emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh yesterday while flying from Hindon near here to Chandigarh on a COVID-19 task of carrying test samples of Leh in Ladakh.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said that, approximately three nautical miles out of Hindon, the aircraft developed a technical snag and carried out a safe landing on the highway.

In that incident, too, the pilots were safe and there was no damage to any property. A recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon. The aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon.

NNN