IAF to salute coronavirus warriors with a flypast on Sunday

New Delhi, May 2, 2020

The Indian Air Force (IAF) proposes to give an aerial salute for the doctors and other health workers fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with a flypast over New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) tomorrow.

The aerial salute to the Corona Warriors will be held between 1000-1030 hrs. Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar jets, will fly over Rajpath and Delhi and will be visible to the residents of Delhi from their roof tops, an official press release said.

In addition, C-130 transport aircraft will follow a similar profile as fighters covering the entire Delhi and NCR region. The aircraft will be flying at an approximate height of 500 meters to 1000 meters keeping aerospace safety in mind especially in respect of bird activity.

This flying activity is combined along with the training activity of IAF and opportunity flight for transport aircraft and helicopters who are involved in moving supplies related to COVID-19 task.

Additionally, helicopters are planned to carry out petal drop over Police War Memorial at 0900 h followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 1000- 1030 hours.

The list of hospitals includes AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital Research and Referral.

India has been successfully fighting coronavirus with the help of COVID Warriors. IAF has been contributing towards the national effort to contain the virus by supporting mobility of men and material both at International and domestic levels.

More than 600 tonnes of medical supplies and large number of people have been airlifted including doctors, paramedics and equipment for setting up COVID testing labs, the release added.

