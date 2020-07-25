IAF reviews operational preparedness and its roadmap for the next decade

New Delhi, July 25, 2020

The Indian Air Force (IAF) concluded its three-day Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) on Friday after a series of discussions and reviews on operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats.

Apart from deliberating on the current situation, a thorough review of the IAF’s transformation roadmap for the next decade figured in the proceedings, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General M M Naravane addressed the Conference and interacted with the Commanders as well as the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at Air HQ on matters of jointness and integrated warfighting.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) reviewed the status and issues related to all Commands as well as branches at Air HQ.

In his closing address, the CAS articulated Vision 2030 laying down the milestones for the transformation of the IAF in the coming decade. He stated that it was important to recognize the nature of emerging threats in a rapidly changing world.

He also emphasised on the need for rapid capacity building, increase in serviceability of all assets and dedicated work towards effective integration of new technologies in the shortest timeframe. He reiterated that the IAF’s long term goals for sustainable capability mandate the acquisition and employment of niche technologies and development of indigenous platforms and weapons.

The Chief stated that since the human resource was the most valuable asset of the IAF, recruitment, training and motivation strategies should keep pace with the changing times.

