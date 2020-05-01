IAF Dornier aircraft involved in minor incident at Palam Air Base

New Delhi, May 1, 2020

A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was to undertake a routine flight, experienced a tyre deflation during the take-off roll at the Palam Air Base here yesterday, following which the pilot aborted the take-off, official sources said.

"During the take-off roll, aircraft experienced a tyre deflation. The captain of the aircraft took prompt and correct actions of aborting the take-off," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"The aircraft and crew on board are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft was towed off runway by the technical crew of the IAF promptly," the release added.

