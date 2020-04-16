IAF chopper on COVID duty lands on expressway in Baghpat

New Delhi, April 16, 2020

A Cheetah helcopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a safe emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh today while flying from Hindon near here to Chandigarh on a COVID-19 task of carrying test samples of Leh in Ladakh.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said that, approximately three nautical miles out of Hindon, the aircraft developed a technical snag and carried out a safe landing on the highway.

"The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon. The aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon," the release added.

