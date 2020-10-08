IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in field near Saharanpur in UP

New Delhi, October 8, 2020

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in an open field near Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh today after developing a technical snag.

No one was injured and nor was any damage reported on the ground, official sources said.

The helicopter had taken off from the Air Force Station, Sarsawa, near Saharanpur, on a routine training mission.

"The helicopter landed safely, with prompt & swift emergency actions by the aircrew. No damage or injury reported on ground, recovery team has been launched," the IAF said on Twitter.

"An Advanced Light Helicopter of Indian Air Force was airborne from Air Force Station, Sarsawa on a routine training mission. Approximately 30 NM out of Sarsawa, the helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing south of the airfield.

"The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery team was launched immediately from Air Force Station, Sarsawa," a press release from the IAF added.

