IAF chopper makes force landing in Sikkim, all six on board safe

New Delhi, May 7, 2020

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a force landing about 10 nautical miles short of Mukutang in Sikkim on Thursday due to bad weather, official sources said.

The helicopter was on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim when the mishap occurred, the sources said.

The helicopter got airborne at 0645 hours and had a force landing 10 nautical miles short due to bad weather, they said.

The helicopter suffered some damage while the four aircrew of the IAF and two personnel of the Indian Army, who were on board, are reported to be safe, they said.

Two recovery helicopters of the IAF and an Army ground search party have been launched for rescue operations. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

NNN