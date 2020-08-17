IAF chopper crew rescue man stuck in flash floods for 16 hours in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, August 17, 2020

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crew today carried out a daring and dramatic rescue of a man stuck for about 16 hours in the fast flowing water of Khutaghat dam in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh after flash floods hit the area.

The rescue mission was carried out in challenging weather conditions by the crew of an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that took off from Raipur in the early hours of today after receiving a call for help late last night.

"Information was recieved at HQ Anti Naxal Task Force, at 2200 hrs on 16 Aug 2020, to rescue one person who was stranded in the flash floods at Ratanpur near Bilaspur, Chhattishgarh.

"IAF Mi-17V5 took off for the #RescueMission from Raipur for Khutaghat Dam at 0549," the IAF spokesperson said on Twitter.

"Mi-17V5 crew navigated to the site, keeping clear of weather & obstructions. The winch cable with rescue strop was lowered & survivor was winched up to safety.

"Despite challenging weather conditions, #RescueMission was executed with utmost professionalism, saving precious life," the spokesman added.