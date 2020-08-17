IAF chopper crew rescue man stuck in flash floods for 16 hours in Chhattisgarh

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Raipur, August 17, 2020
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crew today carried out a daring and dramatic rescue of a man stuck for about 16 hours in the fast flowing water of Khutaghat dam in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh after flash floods hit the area.
The rescue mission was carried out in challenging weather conditions by the crew of an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that took off from Raipur in the early hours of today after receiving a call for help late last night.
"Information was recieved at HQ Anti Naxal Task Force, at 2200 hrs on 16 Aug 2020, to rescue one person who was stranded in the flash floods at Ratanpur near Bilaspur, Chhattishgarh.
"IAF Mi-17V5 took off for the #RescueMission from Raipur for Khutaghat Dam at 0549," the IAF spokesperson said on Twitter.
"Mi-17V5 crew navigated to the site, keeping clear of weather & obstructions. The winch cable with rescue strop was lowered & survivor was winched up to safety.
"Despite challenging weather conditions, #RescueMission was executed with utmost professionalism, saving precious life," the spokesman added.
IANS adds:
A senior police officer said on Monday that Jitendra Kashyap of Gidhauri village jumped into the waste water weir of Khutaghat dam near Ratanpur after a quarrel with his wife around 4 p.m. on Sunday.
"Since the water flow was very heavy, he couldn't come out," Bilaspur Inspector General of Police Dipanshu Kabra told IANS.
Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said that Jitendra somehow held on to a small rock and a tree but remained stuck there.
Once the Indian Air Force received a SOS from the district administration, an IAF rescue team flew on a M-17 chopper from state capital Raipur at 5.49 a.m. and airlifted the man to safety at 6.37 a.m.
Teams of the state disaster management, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were also involved in the operation, Agrawal added.
After the rescue operation that lasted around 20 minutes, Jitendra was flown to Raipur and admitted in a private hospital. His condition is 'stable'.
NNN