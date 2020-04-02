IAF airlifts 25 tonnes essential medical supplies in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, April 2, 2020

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted nearly 25 tonnes of essential medical supplies in the past three days from Delhi, Surat, Chandigarh to Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The medical supplies include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, surgical gloves, thermal scanners and medical personnel. Regular airlift of COVID test samples from the Union Territory of Ladakh to Delhi was also being carried out.

The C-17, C-130, An-32, Avro and Dornier aircraft were being used on an as-required basis for such flights and the IAF was adequately geared up to meet all the emerging demands, an official press release said.

In addition, several quarantine facilities created at various IAF bases across the country, continue in a state of readiness. Medical care to Indian citizens evacuated from Iran and Malaysia was being provided at airbases at Hindon and Tambaram, respectively.

The COVID-19 testing laboratory at Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru was operational for testing, the release said.

Meanwhile, comprehensive measures have been taken to control the spread of the contagion at all bases of the IAF. Guidelines laid down by the Government were being strictly adhered to while ensuring that IAF assets and air bases were ready to support the national effort to fight the pandemic.

IAF stations were also continuing to provide meals and support to all people from the economically weaker section of the society residing in their neighbourhood, the release added.

