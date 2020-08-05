I-Day celebrations to be marked by performances by military bands across India

New Delhi, August 5, 2020

The Military Bands are, for the first time, celebrating Independence Day by putting up performances across the country during the first half of August.

The performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the COVID-19 warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives, an official press release said here today.

The bands of Army, Navy, Air Force and Police have performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far.

The Military and Police Bands will perform in the afternoon today at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.

Tomorrow, Military Bands are scheduled to perform in Srinagar and Kolkata.

The Tri-services Band will be staging three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, at Rajpath and at India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12, respectively.

Military and Police Bands will also perform in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Shimla and Almora on August 8; in Chennai, Nasirabad, ANC (Andaman & Nicobar Command) Flag Point and Dandi on August 9; and in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12.

The final performances of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, the release added.

