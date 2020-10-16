Hyderabad's rain-hit areas remain inundated

Hyderabad, October 16, 2020

Dozens of colonies in Hyderabad and nearby areas remained inundated for the fourth consecutive day on Friday even as authorities scrambled to pump out floodwaters from waterlogged areas and provide relief to rain-hit people.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were carrying out rescue and relief operations with boats in the worst-affected areas.

Though the skies remained clear for the second day, the water that gushed into residential colonies from breached or overflowing lakes and drains following torrential rains and flash flood on October 13 night is yet to be drained out.

Colonies near Pedda Cheruvu lake in Ramanthapur, Uppal, Saroornagar, Hayat Nagar and near Palle Cheruvu lake in Mailardevpally continued to be waterlogged. A similar situation prevailed in BS Maktha in front of the Raj Bhavan and CIB Colony in Khairatabad in the city's heart.

In a few places, underground areas of apartment buildings remained submerged. People residing on the upper floors are still waiting for relief.

Residents in the inundated colonies rued that they had lost everything in the flood. "We have lost everything to these rains. All our household goods have either been washed away or completely damaged. children have lost their education certificates," a woman said in Sai Chitra Nagar Colony in Ramanthapur.

The residents blamed poor drainage and lack of coordination among government departments and contractors for the waterlogging.

As the water level of Musi river subsided, GHMC officials began relief works in areas abutting the lake in Chaderghat and Moosarambagh.

Meanwhile, rescue workers continued to search for four members of a family washed away in floodwater in Ali Nagar in Rajendra Nagar circle. Bodies of four family members, including two children, were found on Wednesday and Thursday.

The family of nine was swept away while trying to wade through floodwater on Wednesday. Family head Abdul Tahir Qureshi, 60, managed to escape by clutching on to a tree.

Torrential rains and flash floods in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana have claimed 50 lives so far. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to each to the bereaved families.

In Hyderabad and surrounding areas, more than 20 people have died in various rain-related incidents since Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, municipal administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao continued to visit flood-affected areas for the third consecutive day. He visited Maktha on Friday and met the people sheltered at a relief camp. He directed officials to arrange for ration for all the affected families.

BJP state President Bandi Sanjay and TDP President L Ramna also visited flood-affected areas and alleged that the TRS government had failed to come to the rescue of the affected people.

IANS