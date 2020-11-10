Hyderabad student dies in Canada after falling from building

Hyderabad, November 10, 2020

A 19-year-old student from Hyderabad is reported to have died after falling from a high-rise building in Toronto, Canada.

Panyam Akhil, a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, allegedly fell down while talking on his mobile phone from the 27th floor of the building where he was staying.

According to the information reaching his family here, the incident occurred on November 8. He reportedly fell down from the balcony of his apartment while speaking over the phone. His friends in Canada informed his family about the incident.

Akhil was doing a hotel management course in Canada. After completion of first year, he had visited home in March this year. He had returned to Canada last month.

Akhil's family has appealed to Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao for help in bringing the body to Hyderabad. His uncle Babji contacted Rama Rao on Twitter for help. "My brother's son Panyam Akhil met with an accidental fall in Toronto, Canada. We are clueless how to go about bringing the body to Hyderabad. Request help in bringing the body to Hyderabad. Kindly help us in this moment of grief, sir," Babji wrote.

The minister assured help to the family. "Sorry for your loss brother, Will do our best @KTRoffice please assist," Rama Rao responded.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has informed the deceased student's family that all efforts were being made to expedite the process. "The Indian Consulate in Toronto is in touch with all concerned and efforts are on for expeditious return of mortal remains," tweeted the consulate general.

