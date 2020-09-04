'Humane' side of police came to fore during COVID-19 pandemic: Modi

New Delhi, September 4, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the humane side of the police had come to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interacting with IPS Probationers during the passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) through video conference, the Prime Minister said he had been regularly interacting in person with the young IPS officers who have passed out from the academy.

However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to do so. “But I am sure that, during my tenure, I will surely meet you all at some point,” he added.

He said it was important that the probationers should be proud of their uniform and refrain from misusing the power. “Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of the Khaki uniform has become engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this pandemic,” he added.

“Till now you were a trainee here in a protective environment. But the situation will change overnight, the moment you step out of the academy. The attitude towards you will change. Be conscious that the first impression is the best impression. Wherever you are transferred your image will follow,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister advised the probationers not to close their ears and develop their listening skills to separate the chaff from the grain and arrive at the truth.

He urged the probationers to develop a sense of belonging and pride in every station they are posted. Winning the hearts of the people through compassion rather than controlling them through fear will have a lasting effect.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of constabulary intelligence helping in solving a crime. He urged the probationers to use technology to the maximum possible extent while not forgetting the importance of the ground level intelligence inputs.

He pointed out that there was no dearth of information, big data and artificial intelligence. He termed the information available on social media as an asset.

Referring to disaster management, he said in the past few years, the way the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) performed during the disaster has brought about a new recognition to the police service.

He urged the police forces to organize NDRF groups in their respective areas and help people during natural calamities. He said they should never underestimate their training stints. The police personnel should come out of the mindset that training was equivalent to a punishment posting.

Referring to the ‘Mission Karmayogi’ launched two days ago, Modi said this was a major reform in independent India’s seven-decade-old Civil Service both in capacity building and approach towards work. The mission envisages a shift from the rule-based approach to a role-based approach.

The Prime Minister said this will help in mapping and training the talent. It would place the right person in the right role.

“Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high and you all must be alert and prepared. There is a higher degree of stress which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value,” he added.

On the importance of fitness in policing, he said the fitness regimen during training should be maintained. If you remain fit, then your companions will also be fit, being inspired by you, Modi said.

