HRD Minister holds webinar with parents on COVID-19

New Delhi, April 27, 2020

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', interacted with the parents across the country through webinar today on the circumstances arising out of COVID-19.

Concerned over the disruption in the academic activities on account of the pandemic, the Minister said several schemes were implemented on a war footing to benefit 33 crore students.

Pokhriyal assured the parents that the Ministry was fully committed to providing quality education to students for their bright future. In this direction, the Ministry was trying to continue the education of all students through e-pathshala, National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER), Swayam, DTH channel Swayam Prabha etc.

“In order to strengthen the online education policy, we have launched the Bharat Padhe Online Campaign in which suggestions were sought from students, parents and teachers from across the country. We had received more than 10,000 suggestions on which the Ministry would soon come up with guidelines,” he added.

The Union Minister, while telling the parents about Vidyadan 2.0, said that as part of this campaign, the Ministry has urged the academicians and educational organizations of the country to develop and contribute content as per syllabus on various e-learning platforms.

During the interaction, the parents posed questions on some crucial issues confronting their wards. On the question of the availability of NCERT books, the Minister said the NCERT has sent books to almost all the states and very soon these books will be available to the students.

Responding to the question of conducting the remaining exams of CBSE 10th and 12th, the Union Minister said that examination in 29 core subjects will be conducted at the first possible opportunity.

In response to a question of how to reduce the loss of students' education in the lock-down, he said the education of students was continuing through the various online platforms of the ministry. He informed them that more than 80,000 courses were available only on the ministry's DIKSHA platform. He also informed that e-learning in the country has witnessed an appreciable upsurge during the past few weeks.

In response to a question, the Union Minister said to avoid loss of education due to lock-down, an alternative calendar has been created by NCERT. CBSE has also been directed to issue a new academic calendar.

During the webinar, the Minister also informed that the Ministry was constantly in touch with the Education Ministers and Education Secretaries of all the states and he will be interacting with them through video conferencing tomorrow to discuss issues like handling COVID-19, the midday meal, Samagra Shiksha, etc to ensure that students continue their studies in these times.

Pokhriyal thanked all the parents for joining this webinar and said that next week he will communicate with the students through a webinar. Before concluding his interaction with parents, the Minister thanked all the parents for patiently following the lockdown instructions during the difficult time, following the guidelines of Social Distancing.

