Household wisdom and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in handling COVID-19, says Modi

New Delhi, February 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said household wisdom and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Addressing an event to commemorate 75 years of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Modi called making India a hub for spiritual and wellness tourism. The Indian idea of wellness goes beyond merely curing disease, he added.

The Prime Minister lauded the Mission for instilling meaningfulness, peace, health and spiritual wellbeing among the people. He also praised it for popularizing yoga. In today’s fast and stressful life when the world is fighting lifestyle-related diseases and pandemic, Sahaj Marg, Heartfulness and Yoga were like a beacon of hope for the world.

Referring to India’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said the alertness of 130 crore people became an example for the world. Household wisdom and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in this.

India was following a human-centric approach to furthering global good. This approach is based on a healthy balance of welfare, well-being and wealth. In the last six years, India has undertaken among the world's largest public welfare programmes, he said.

These efforts were aimed at giving the poor life of dignity and opportunity. From universal sanitation coverage to social welfare schemes, from smoke-free kitchens to banking the unbanked, from access to technology to housing for all, India's public welfare schemes have touched many lives, he added.

Speaking on India’s focus on wellness, the Prime Minister noted that the Indian idea of wellness goes beyond merely curing a disease. There has been extensive work on preventive healthcare. India's flagship healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat has more beneficiaries than the populations of America and many European nations.

It is the world's largest healthcare scheme. The prices of medicines and medical equipment have been lowered.

India was playing a central role in global vaccination. “Our vision for wellness is as much global as it is domestic. Our Yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet. We aim to present these to the world in a language they understand,” he said.

Modi underlined the growing global seriousness towards Yoga and meditation. He also noted the growing challenge of depression and expressed the hope that Heartfulness programme will help in tackling that. “Disease-free citizens, mentally strong citizens will take India to new heights,” he added.

