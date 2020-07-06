Household water tap connection drive to provide livelihood to migrant workers

New Delhi, July 6, 2020

A household water tap connection drive under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (GKRA) has been launched to provide livelihood to migrant workers who have returned to their villages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move to start extensive public works to provide livelihood opportunities and create local employment to returnee migrants and similarly affected people in rural areas began on June 26. This time-bound campaign spanning over 125 days, will involve intensive and focused implementation in 116 districts including 27 aspirational districts, spread in the six states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

As part of this campaign, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims at providing household tap connections to every rural household and offers a huge opportunity to engage skilled, semi-skilled migrant returnees in drinking water supply related works, an official press release said.

The States have been requested to start the works in villages of these districts so that it will not only help to ensure adequate quantity of water at the household level but will also help in providing employment to migrant returnees.

They have been advised to prioritize taking up works of "low hanging fruits" by augmenting or retrofitting existing piped water supply schemes so that these villages become "Har Ghar Jal Gaon", 100% Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) villages. There is a huge potential to provide household connections to remaining households in villages belonging to the poor and marginalized people by retrofitting of existing piped water supply systems, the release said.

As this campaign is time-bound and with specific outputs, it needs targeted planning for successful implementation. A number of FHTCs are planned to be provided in every GKRA village, corresponding fund utilization plan, 100% FHTC coverage plan for villages, blocks and districts resulting in the creation of employment opportunities for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled migrant returnees and villagers are major outputs/ Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). States have been requested to work on these aspects.

Campaigns will be launched for providing training to impart skills to local people including returnee migrants in plumbing, masonry, electrical aspects, pump operation, etc., so that skilled manpower will be available for water supply-related works.

Completion of Panchayat/ Village Water & Sanitation Committee/ Paani Samiti, IEC activities, etc. are to be carried out. Special attention is being given to the ‘Aspirational districts’ identified for this Abhiyan.

The first review meeting for works under JJM has been held with these identified States and they have been advised to prepare fortnightly district- and village-wise coverage plan for implementing the ‘Abhiyan’ with special focus on aspirational districts.

This ambitious campaign will not only improve the lives of rural people by providing household tap connections through the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, but also create rural employment and boost the rural economy, the release added.

