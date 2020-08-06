Hopeful of catching culprit in sexual assault case soon: Delhi police

New Delhi, August 6, 2020

Two days after the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar who is now battling for life in AIIMS, the Delhi police said that they are hopeful of making headway in the case soon. Terming the matter as sensitive, the police said they are leaving no stone unturned to arrest the culprit.

"Delhi police has taken the case registered under POCSO at PS Paschim Vihar seriously. It is a sensitive case. Police is making all efforts to catch the culprit. Police has already scanned CCTVs and is questioning suspects on the basis of the same. We are hopeful of making headway in the case," Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi and PRO Delhi police, said on Thursday.

The girl was sexually assaulted in her home in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar when she was alone there on Tuesday. Later, she was referred to AIIMS where her condition is said to be critical. The girl has received multiple injuries on her stomach and skull beside several other parts of her body.

The police teams are questioning several suspects, especially people from the same building and around, who could have sneaked in and committed the crime.

The police suspect that the culprit might be someone who knew that the girl's parents were away and she was alone at home. Several men in the area are being interrogated and their statements recorded. The CCTVs around the area are also being scanned to get some clue to the attacker who also brutally assaulted the girl with a sharp object and left her bleeding profusely.

"The condition of the girl is very critical. She has bite marks all over her body apart from serious injuries on her stomach and many fractures," Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said after she met the victim's family at AIIMS on Thursday. She has also summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi to apprise the Commission of the developments in the case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the girl. Kejriwal, along with Maliwal, also met the family of the victim.

IANS