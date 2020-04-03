Home Ministry urges States to take steps to fight fake news on COVID-19

New Dehi, April 3, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the States and Union Territories (UTs) to take effective steps to check the spread of fake news on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The directive comes after the Supreme Court, while hearing a writ petition, took serious note of the panic created by "fake news" leading to mass movement of migrant labourers.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to all States and UTs to take effective measures to fight fake news. The Union Government was creating a web-portal for people to verify facts and unverified news promptly. States/UTs have been requested to create a similar mechanism at their level for issues relating to them.

The apex court has also made observations and directions to ensure the provision of basic amenities such as food, medicines etc. in line with NDMA/MHA directives and other welfare activities in relief shelters for migrant labourers.

The States/UTs have been communicated to comply with the Directives, Advisories, Orders issued by Central Government in letter and spirit, for containment of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Fact Check Unit (FCU) in the Press Information Bureau (PIB) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting became operational from Thursday.

The unit will receive messages by email at pibfactcheck@gmail.com and send response in a defined time-frame. The official version of any news on COVID-19 can be obtained from the unit headed by Nitin Wakankar, DG, PIB, an official press release added.

