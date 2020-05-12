Home Ministry asks States to cooperate with Railways in running more ‘Shramik Special’ Trains

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

The Union Home Ministry has asked States to cooperate with the Railways in running more "Shramik Special" Trains without any hindrance to facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting through video conference on Sunday to review assistance provided by all State and Union Territory (UT) Governments to the movement of migrant workers in buses and Shramik Special trains.

In pursuance of this meeting, MHA has written to all States and UTs to prevent migrant workers from resorting to walking on road and on railway tracks to reach their native places.

It was emphasized that Shramik Special trains and buses have already been allowed to enable their travel. Hence, they may be facilitated to board the Shramik Special trains or buses to their native places and till that time the migrants may be counselled and taken to nearby shelters.

All State and UT Governments should cooperate with the Railways in the running of more number of Shramik Special trains without any hindrance to facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers, the Ministry said.

NNN