Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi, September 17, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday evening at 5 p.m., four days after being admitted for a complete medical check-up, hospital sources said.

On September 13, Shah was admitted to the apex hospital for a complete check-up ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. This was the third time he was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus infection.

Shah was suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month. On August 2, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Home Minister was discharged from there on August 14 after testing negative.

On August 18, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID treatment after he complained of fatigue and body aches. On August 29, he recovered and was discharged.

IANS