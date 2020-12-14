‘Himgiri’, the first of three Project 17A ships, launched

New Delhi, December 14, 2020

"Himgiri", the first of the three Project 17A ships being built at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, was launched today.

The vessel made her first contact with the waters of the Hooghly river at 1335 hours during the launch ceremony at which General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was the chief guest.

In keeping with the Naval traditions, Madhulika Rawat, the wife of Gen Rawat, launched the ship to the chanting of invocations from the Atharva Veda. The ship has taken its name and crest of the second frigate of the Leander Class of ships, launched 50 years ago in 1970.

Under the Project 17A program, a total of seven ships, four at Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and three ships at GRSE were being built with enhanced stealth features, advanced indigenous weapon and sensor fit, along with several other improvements, an official press release said.

"The launch of the Himgiri’ has showcased GRSE’s commitment towards the building of three state-of-the-art warships of P17A for Indian Navy. Over the years, GRSE has emerged as a leading shipyard having built over 100 ships. The yard has scaled up its infrastructure and skill set to meet new challenges in the building of P17A ships. These ships are the first ones with gas turbine propulsion and largest combat platforms built at GRSE.

"Since its inception, Project 17A has upheld India’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat. P17A ships have been indigenously designed by Directorate of Naval Design (Surface Ship Design Group) - DND(SSG) and are being built at indigenous yards namely MDL and GRSE.

"Naval shipbuilding provides a great opportunity to energise the economy post-COVID-19. Project 17A ships were sourcing 80% of the material/ equipment required for the project from indigenous vendors with employment generation for over 2000 Indian firms and MSMEs within the country. The modular construction of the ship through outsourcing and integrated construction methodology was being used to enhance GRSE’s productivity for delivery of the next ship targeted in August 2023," the release added.

NNN