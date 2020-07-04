High-level inquiry into Neyveli boiler explosion ordered

New Delhi, July 4, 2020

The Government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the boiler explosion in Unit V of the thermal power station (TPS)-II of NLC India Limited at Neyveli in Tamil Nadu on July 1 in which six persons died.

The inquiry, headed by P K Mohapatra, retired Director (Technical), NTPC, will look into the cause of the accident, an official press release said here today.

An Internal Enquiry Committee headed by a Director-level officer has also been constituted to inquire into it.

The Unit Head of TPS-II has been placed under suspension and all the other four units of 210 MW each of TPS-II Stage -II have been shut down for safety audit.

The Director (Power), NLCIL has been asked to proceed on leave immediately till the finalization of the enquiry, the release said.

Six workers were killed and 17 others suffered injuries in the incident.

The integrated mining-cum-power plant is located in Neyveli in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

It was the second major boiler blast in NLC India. In May, four persons were killed when a boiler in the TPS II exploded. The company's TPS II consists of seven units of 210 MW each.

NNN