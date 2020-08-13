Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Maharashtra, North India

New Delhi, August 13, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy or extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Gujarat region, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next few days.

Similar weather conditions will prevail over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, an official press release said.

Heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and coastal Karnataka.

According to the All India Weather Warning, a north-south trough runs from Bihar to Westcentral Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation lies in the mid-tropospheric levels over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Under the influence of the above two systems, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by today. It is likely to persist over the region and become more organized over North Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 2-3 days.

The western part of the monsoon trough has shifted to the north of its normal position and it is likely to remain there during the next 48 hours. The eastern part is in its near-normal position.

Under the above-mentioned scenario, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy fall is expected at isolated places very likely over major parts of northwest India (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) during the next 2-3 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls is expected at isolated places over Gujarat state, East Rajasthan and parts of central India during the next 48 hours. Isolated extremely heavy fall is also likely over Gujarat state & East Rajasthan and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Konkan & Goa during the next 72 hours.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

On day three, August 15, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Saurashtra & Kutch. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Gujarat region.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are likely over Southwest & West Central Arabian Sea (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts and along & off Odisha-West Bengal coasts and (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Northeast and East Central Arabian sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On day four, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers are likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Gujarat region, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

Strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are likely over Southwest & West Central Arabian Sea and (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On day five, heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy showers are likely at isolated places likely over Saurashtra & Kutch; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat region, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

Strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are likely over Southwest & West Central Arabian Sea and (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

