Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR leading to traffic snarls, water-logging

New Delhi, August 20, 2020

Heavy rain for the second consecutive day on Thursday in Delhi and adjoining cities like Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad led to water-logging and traffic snarls at several places.

Taking note of the heavy rain since Wednesday morning, the Delhi Traffic Police and Gurugram Traffic Police issued an advisory for the people informing them about the routes with traffic snarls and water-logging.

The Delhi Traffic Police on its official Twitter handle said, "M.B. Road traffic movement closed from Mathura Road, due to water-logging under Pul Pehlad Pur."

"Traffic movement has been closed on Rajpur Road from both sides due to a tree fallen near P.S. Civil Line. Kindly take alternate route," the Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

"Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Satyam towards Kasturba Underpass, Maharaja Surajmal Marg due to water-logging at Jhilmil. Kindly avoid the stretch."

The Delhi Traffic Police also said that water-logging has been reported under Raja Garden flyover on both the carriageways and traffic is affected on the stretch.

It said that water-logging has been reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, M.B. Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageways), Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors on both carriageways, Jhilmil Underpass on both carriageways, GT Road at Azadpur Subzi Mandi out gate on both carriageways, Sarai Pipal Thala's both carriageways, Mahindra Park Signal on GT Road both carriageways, Jahangirpuri on GT Road both carriageways, GTK Depot on GT Road, Madanpur Khadar near Old Police Chowki both carriageways, Khajoori towards Bhajanpura near Mazar (both carriageways).

It also said that water-logging has been reported at Burfkhana Chowk.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on its official Twitter handle also alerted the commuters about the heavy traffic and water-logging in several areas.

It said, "Water-logging has been reported at South city-2 on Sohna road, Signature Tower, Modern Bazar near Mayfield."

It added that traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 at Narsinghpur towards Jaipur and NH-48 at Bilaspur Chowk towards Delhi due to water-logging. "Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly."

The Gurugram Traffic Police also appealed to the people to come out of their homes only if it was necessary. "Due to consistent rain since Wednesday water-logging has been reported at several places and the traffic is moving at a very slow pace. It is a request to everyone to come out if it is necessary. Inconvenience is regretted," it said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, visuals of traffic jams, submerged roads and underpasses and a boat moving on a water-logged road emerged from Gurugram. The city was crippled due to the rain for the last two days as many subways were inundated by the water.

According to the IMD, in the last 24 hours, Gurugram received 158 mm of rain. Similarly, Safdarjung in Delhi received 54.8 mm rain, Ayanagar 122.8 mm, Ridge 77.3 mm, Lodhi Road 62.4 mm and Palam 89.1 mm.

The IMD has also predicted that moderate rain or thundershowers or heavy rain can occur at isolated places in the next 24 hours in Delhi-NCR.

IANS