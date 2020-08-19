Heavy rain causes waterlogging in key stretches of Gurugram

Gurugram, August 19, 2020

Following the heavy rain in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, some of the key roads of Gurugram were submerged.

The waterlogging also caused disruption of traffic in the millennium city.

Traffic at main carriageway at Sector 15, 31 and Hero Honda Chowk was badly affected by the waterlogging. Besides, vehicles were also seen crawling on connecting roads to these points.

Moreover, the rain also disrupted bus service as bus stands at Sector 14, DLF phase 1, Sector 27, Sector 32 near Medanta hospital remained under water.

As the rain begun during the peak time, it forced officegoers to take leave to avoid getting trapped in traffic.

The residents of DLF phase 1, Sun City and sector 56 faced waterlogging at their doors after water accumulated through slope of Aravalli mountain.

IANS