Heat wave in UP, Rajasthan till Monday

New Delhi, May 22, 2020

The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast heat wave conditions for Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till Monday and a day less in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana.

The department also stated that the heat wave will continue over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Saturday.

The deep depression, remnant of super cyclonic storm Amphan, weakened into a well marked low pressure area over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood early on Friday, the Met said.

The cyclone left behind a trail of devastation in the West Bengal capital and other places killing at least 84 people across India and Bangladesh. Amphan made landfall in Kolkata on Wednesday, lashing coastal areas with ferocious wind and rain.

Post cyclone, a well marked low pressure area is now over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood. "It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low pressure area during the next 12 hours," said the IMD.

On Friday, the department in its morning bulletin warned that Assam and Meghalaya can witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at isolated places very likely over west Assam and isolated heavy falls over Meghalaya during next six hours.

In Arunachal Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely during next six hours.

The department also stated that squally wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is very likely over Western Assam and Western Meghalaya during next six hours. It would reduce gradually thereafter.

The department forecast rain and thundershowers at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, besides Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Kerala and at isolated places over Bihar, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The maximum temperatures on Thursday were above normal -- 3.1 degree Celsius to 5 degree Celsius -- at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Maximum temperatures were also recorded above normal at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The temperatures were below normal (-5 degree Celsius or less) at most places over Bihar and Jharkhand; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and West Bengal and Sikkim; appreciably below normal (-3.1 degree Celsius to -5 degree Celsius) at isolated places over Chhattisgarh; below normal (-1.6 degree Celsius to -3.0 degree Celsius) at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh and near normal over rest parts of the country.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 46 degree Celsius was reported from Vijaywada.

IMD stated that minimum temperatures above normal (1.6 degree Celsius to 3.0 degree Celsius) were reported at many places over Rayalaseema, at a few places over West Rajasthan and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; and at isolated places over Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

The lowest minimum temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius was reported at Angul in Odisha, the department stated.

IANS