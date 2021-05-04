Two medical oxygen plants at AIIMS and RML Hospital in Delhi likely to be commissioned by Wednesday

New Delhi, May 4, 2021

The installation of two medical oxygen plants at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi, as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, is going on a war-footing and is likely to be completed by tonight.

Oxygen supply from the two plants, funded by the PM CARES Fund, to patients is expected to begin from tomorrow, an official press release said.

The massive surge in new cases of COVID-19 every day has increased manifold the requirement of uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen as well as oxygen-supported and ICU beds in hospitals.

The release said the matter of ensuring adequate and uninterrupted supply of oxygen for effective clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients receiving medical care in the Central Government hospitals in New Delhi was reviewed by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan at a high-level meeting on April 23.

The meeting decided to have five PSA Oxygen plants installed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) at AIIMS Trauma Centre, RML Hospita, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi and AIIMS, Jhajjar, Haryana.

PM CARES Fund has allocated funds for the installation of 500 medical oxygen plants across the country within three months.

The order for installation of the five plants in Delhi was placed on April 24 and the first two plants have been airlifted from the manufacturing unit -- Trident Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore (a technology partner of DRDO which has been given an order of 48 plants, in total) -- and have reached New Delhi today.

"The installation work has commenced at two sites -- AIIMS, New Delhi and Dr RML Hospital -- on a war footing. The delivery schedules are being monitored very closely.

"The installation of the Medical Oxygen Plant at AIIMS and RML Hospital has already started and is likely to be completed by tonight," the release said.

"With the piping connection and testing of the plant ensured through a dry run scheduled for tomorrow, the two plants at AIIMS and RML Hospital in New Delhi will start functioning latest by tomorrow evening," it said.

According to the release, these plants are based on indigenous Zeo-Lite technology, and are designed for a flow rate of 1000 litres per minute. The system caters for 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 LPM and or charge 195 cylinders per day. The Medical Oxygen Plant (MOP) technology has been developed by DRDO based on On-Board Oxygen Generation for the light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas. These plants will overcome the logistics issues of oxygen transportation and help the COVID-19 patients in emergency.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has also ordered 120 MOP plants through its industries, the release added.

