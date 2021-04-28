States/UTs to get more than 80 lakh vaccine doses in the next three days: Govt.

New Delhi, April 28, 2021

The Centre today said it had so far provided 15,65,26,140 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories (UTs) free of cost and they would receive 86.40 lakh additional doses in the next three days.

A press release from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that of the doses already provided to the States and UTs so far, the total consumption, including wastages, was 14,64,78,983 doses.

More than 1 crore doses (1,00,47,157) were still available with the States and UTs to be administered, it said.

Recently, some media reports quoting some government officials from Maharashtra had pointed out that the state has run out of vaccine stocks thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive.

“It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as of April 27 at 8 am numbered 1,58,62,470. Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22%) was 1,49,39,410. A balance of 9,23,060 doses was still available with the state for the administration of vaccine doses to the eligible population groups. Furthermore, 3,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine were in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days,” the release added.

