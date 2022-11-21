Self-declaration submission on Air Suvidha portal no longer required for international passengers

New Delhi, November 21, 2022

After the sustained decline in the Covid-19 trajectory across the globe and in the country, the guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on submission of self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal have been discontinued. The decision will come into effect from Monday midnight.

"In the light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' dated 21.11.2022 in context of Covid-19 pandemic," said an order from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday.

"In view of the MoHFW revised Guidelines, the extant guidelines of MoHFW on submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stand discontinued," the order from Civil Aviation ministry added further.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health also revised Guidelines for International Arrivals' in the context of the Covid-19 trajectory.

As per the revised guidelines, "all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country, if planning for travel".

During travel, in-flight announcement about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

"Any passenger having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment," said the revised guidelines.

On arrival, de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival and also shall report to their nearest health facility in case there are any suggestive symptoms on arrival.

IANS