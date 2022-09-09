President launches Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan to eliminate tuberculosis

New Delhi, September 9, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu today virtually launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan aimed at eliminating tuberculosis in the country and urged all citizens to make the campaign a mass movement.

She said this was necessary because TB accounted for the highest number of deaths among all other infectious diseases in the country.

Murmu pointed out that India, with a little less than 20 per cent of the world's population, had more than 25 per cent of the TB patients.

She said this was a matter of concern. Moreover, most of the people affected by TB come from the poorer sections of society, she said.

The President said India, which is aiming to become a leading nation in the world, had set an example to others in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the Government of India had set the target of eradicating TB by 2025 as against 2030 stipulated in the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Murmu called for raising awareness about the disease, prevention, treatment, and so on. "Everyone should be aware that TB germs are often present in everyone's body. When the immunity of a person, due to some reason, decreases, then this disease expresses in the person. With treatment, one can definitely get rid of this disease. All these things should reach the people. Then the people affected by TB will be able to take advantage of the treatment facilities," she said.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has been envisioned to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards TB elimination, she said.

The virtual event was attended by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Bharati Pawar, Governors and Lt. Governors of States and UTs, representatives from State and District Health Administrations, and other stakeholders.

The President also launched the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative to ensure additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support to those on TB treatment, and encouraged elected representatives, corporates, NGOs, and individuals to come forward as donors to help the patients complete their journey towards recovery.

The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal will facilitate in providing additional patient support to improve treatment outcome of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.

The virtual launch event showcased India’s accelerated progress through the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) owing to commitment at the highest levels.

