Platforms like CoWin have established India’s reputation in the world on digital health solutions, says Modi

New Delhi, February 27, 2022

Platforms like CoWin have established India’s reputation in the world on digital health solutions, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inaugurating the post-Union Budget webinar of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, Modi said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission provides an easy interface between the consumer and healthcare provider.

“With this, both getting and giving treatment in the country will become very easy. It will also facilitate global access to India's quality and affordable healthcare system.”

Referring to the positive role of remote healthcare and telemedicine during the pandemic, he stressed the role of these technologies in reducing the health access divide between urban and rural India.

Mentioning the upcoming 5G network and optical fibre network project for every village, he asked the private sector to increase their partnership. He also emphasized the promotion of drone technology for medical purposes.

Noting the growing global acceptance of Ayush with the WHO move to set up its Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in India, he said, “Now it is up to all of us how to create better solutions of Ayush for ourselves and the world as well.”

This was the fifth in the series of post-Budget webinars addressed by the Prime Minister. Union Ministers, healthcare professionals from public and private sectors and professionals from para-medics, nursing, health management, technology and research were present on the occasion.

At the outset, Modi congratulated the health sector for successfully running the world’s largest vaccination campaign that, he said, had established the efficiency and mission-oriented nature of India’s healthcare system.

He said the Budget builds upon the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare sector undertaken during the last seven years. “We have adopted a holistic approach in our healthcare system. Today our focus is not only on health but equally on wellness,” he emphasized.

He elaborated on three factors that underline the efforts of making the health sector holistic and inclusive. Firstly, the expansion of modern medical science-related infrastructure and human resources. Secondly, promotion of research in the traditional Indian medical systems like Ayush and their active engagement in the healthcare system. Thirdly, providing affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country via modern and futuristic technology.

“It is our endeavour that critical healthcare facilities should be at the block level, at the district level, near the villages. This infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time. For this the private sector and other sectors will also have to come forward with more energy,” he added.

To strengthen the primary healthcare network, work on 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centers was progressing at a brisk pace. Till now more than 85,000 centres were providing the facility of routine checkups, vaccination and tests. In this budget, the facility of mental healthcare has also been added to them, he said.

On enhancing the medical human resources, the Prime Minister said, “as the demand for healthcare services is increasing, we are also trying to create skilled health professionals accordingly. Therefore, a significant hike is made in the budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare as compared to last year.”

He called upon the healthcare community to work with a set time frame on the task of taking these reforms forward with the help of technology with a focus on improving the quality of medical education and making that more inclusive and affordable.

NNN