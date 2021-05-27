Octogenarian discharged in Gurugram after monoclonal antibody therapy

Gurugram, May 27, 2021

An 84-year-old Covid patient, Mohabbat Singh, became the first patient in India to receive monoclonal antibody therapy at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The patient with multiple comorbidities was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, a day after he was administered the jab.

"We are glad to have access to monoclonal antibody therapy in India now. This fast and effective treatment for Covid-19 will save patients at highest risk from falling critically ill, getting hospitalised or possibly dying of complications from Covid-19. We look forward to serving our patients with this therapy and saving more lives," Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, said in a statement.

This therapy increases the immune system's ability to fight off viruses and other harmful pathogens. A similar antibody cocktail was given to former US President Donald Trump when he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

Satya Prakash Yadav, Director, Pediatric Hematology Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Medanta Hospital, tweeted, "Finally, monoclonal antibodies cocktail to treat Covid-19 available in market and a first patient to get it in Medanta is an 84-year-old gentleman with Covid-19. Let's hope it helps cure more patients with Covid-19."

"This drug is useful for those aged 60 years (or more) with mild to moderate Covid symptoms. Manufactured by CIPLA, the price of each dose is Rs 59,000. One dose is usually enough," Yadav told IANS.

The antibody combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab now available in India is a cutting-edge treatment that will provide protection to Covid-19 positive patients with mild or moderate symptoms before they deteriorate further or require hospitalisation, the hospital statement said.

"This FDA-approved therapy demonstrated good efficacy in Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies by reducing Covid-19 related hospitalisation and death by 70 per cent. Approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), this single-dose infusion-based treatment can be provided on an outpatient or day care basis and marks a dramatic shift in Covid-19 care in India," it said.

IANS