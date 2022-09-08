Murmu to launch Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on September 9

New Delhi, September 8, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will virtually launch the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on September 9 to reinvigorate the mission of elimination of tuberculosis from the country by 2025.

A press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the clarion call to end TB in the country five years ahead of the SDG target of 2030 at the Delhi End TB Summit in March 2018.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Bharati Pawar, Union Ministers, Governors and Lt. Governors will be present at the launch of the campaign.

The virtual event will be attended by representatives from State and district health administrations, corporates, industries, civil society and NGOs as the country reiterates the commitment toward TB elimination by 2025, the release said.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has been envisioned to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress toward TB elimination. The President will also launch the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative which forms a vital component of the Abhiyaan.

The Ni-kshay Mitra portal provides a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatment. The three-pronged support includes nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support. The donors, called Ni-kshay Mitras, could be a wide range of stakeholders from elected representatives and political parties to corporates, NGOs and individuals.

The launch event aims to highlight the need for a societal approach that brings together people from all backgrounds to achieve the ambitious target of eliminating TB from the country by 2025. Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is a step toward garnering community support for a patient-centric health system, the release added.

