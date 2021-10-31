Modi to hold review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage on November 3

New Delhi, October 31, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts which have low vaccination coverage via video-conferencing on November 3.

The Prime Minister will go into the meeting soon after returning to the capital from his ongoing visit to Rome for the G20 Summit and Glasgow for COP26.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccine, an official press release said.

Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

The Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion, the release added.

