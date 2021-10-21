Modi thanks doctors, nurses, other professionals for crossing 100 crore COVID vaccinations

New Delhi, October 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses, other health workers, transportation workers, vaccine manufacturing companies and scientists involved in vaccine development as the country crossed the milestone of one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute in the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS New Delhi via video conference, Modi said crossing the milestone was a historic moment for India.

"To counter the largest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India and its citizens," he said.

Saying that the AIIMS in Jhajjar was a convenient facility for patients coming for cancer treatment, he noted that this Vishram Sadan, built in the National Cancer Institute, will reduce the accommodation-related worries of patients and their relatives.

He praised the Infosys Foundation for constructing the building and AIIMS Jhajjar for providing the land, electricity and water. He expressed his gratitude to the AIIMS management and Sudha Murthy's team for this service.

The Prime Minister noted that India's corporate sector, private sector and social organizations have continuously contributed to strengthening the health services. He cited Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY as an example.

When the patient gets free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, then an act of service is accomplished. It is this service motive that has made the government take steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines, he added.

Later, in a Twitter post on achieving the vaccination landmark, he said, “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.”

