Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

New Delhi, September 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission aimed at creating a seamless online platform to enable interoperability within the digital health ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the campaign of strengthening health facilities that has been going on for the last seven years was entering a new phase.

“Today we are launching a mission that has the potential of bringing a revolutionary change in India’s health facilities,” he said.

With 130 crore Aadhaar numbers, 118 crore mobile subscribers, about 80 crore internet users, about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, there was no such big connected infrastructure anywhere in the world, he added.

This digital infrastructure was bringing everything from ration to administration to the common Indian in a fast and transparent manner. “The way technology is being deployed in governance reforms today is unprecedented,” he said.

The Arogya Setu app helped a lot in preventing the spread of the COVID infection. He lauded Co-WIN for its role in making India achieve a record administration of about 90 crore vaccine doses today under the free vaccine campaign.

The Prime Minister said that there has also been an unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during the pandemic period with about 125 crore remote consultations having been completed through e-Sanjeevani. This facility was connecting thousands of countrymen living in far-flung parts of the country every day with doctors of big hospitals of cities while sitting at home, he pointed out.

The Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY has addressed a key concern in the lives of the poor. So far more than 2 crore countrymen had availed the facility of free treatment under this scheme, half of which were women. Diseases were one of the key reasons to push families into the vicious cycle of poverty and women of the families were the worst sufferers as they always relegate their health issues to the background.

Modi said he has made it a point to personally meet some beneficiaries of Ayushman and got to know about the benefits of the schemes.“These healthcare solutions are a big investment in the present and future of the country,” he added.

Ayushman Bharat – Digital Mission, will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other. The Mission will not only simplify the processes in hospitals simplified but also increase ease of living. Every citizen will get a digital health ID and their health record will be digitally protected.

India was working on a health model that is holistic and inclusive. A model which stresses preventive healthcare and in case of disease, easy, affordable and accessible treatment.

Referring to reforms in health education, he said a much larger number of doctors and paramedical manpower were being created in India as compared to 7-8 years ago. A comprehensive network of AIIMS and other modern health institutions were being established in the country and work on establishing one medical college in every three Lok Sabha constituencies was going on.

In the villages, primary health centre networks and wellness centres were being strengthened. More than 80,000 such centres have already been operationalized, he added.

