Modi interacts with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination programme in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID vaccination programme in Goa through a video conference on the completion of 100% first dose coverage for the adult population in the state.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister enquired from Dr Nitin Dhupdale, Lecturer in Goa Medical College, how he managed to convince the people to take COVID vaccines. He also discussed the difference between the COVID vaccination campaign and the earlier campaign.

Dr Dhupdale praised the mission campaign mode of this particular campaign. Modi lauded doctors and other Corona warriors for the completion of 100% first dose coverage for the adult population in Goa. “This is an inspiration for the entire world,” he added.

Interacting with the COVID beneficiary and activist Nazir Shaikh, he asked about the difficulties faced in taking people to the vaccination centres. Inclusion of "Sabka Prayas" like Nazir Shaikh’s effort is a big factor in achieving results in this very important campaign, he said.

Modi asked Sweema Fernandes how she dealt with storage of vaccines. She explained the stages of maintaining the cold chain. He also enquired how they maintained the cold chain for the vaccine and the steps taken by them to achieve zero wastage of vaccines.

The Prime Minister asked Sweety SM Vengurlekar how she organized ‘Tikka Utsav’ in remote areas. He emphasized that the focus was on making it easy for the citizens during the pandemic as far as possible. He asked for proper documentation and dissemination of the logistics involved in such a massive exercise.

He remarked that, in the last few months, Goa has fought bravely with natural calamities like heavy rains, cyclones, floods. He praised all the corona warriors, health workers and Team Goa for maintaining the pace of corona vaccination amidst these natural calamities.

Modi commended the kind of coordination that Goa has shown in dealing with social and geographical challenges. The pace of vaccination in Canacona sub-division, which is located in the remotest parts of the state, sets an example for the rest of the state. “Goa has shown the great results of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.” he said.

He said that India prioritized tourist destinations in its vaccination efforts though this was not talked about earlier. “It was important for our tourism destinations to open. The Central government has also recently taken several steps to encourage foreign tourists. It has been decided to give free visas to 5 lakh tourists visiting India, loan up to 10 lakh with a government guarantee to the stakeholders in the tourism sector and loan up to 1 lakh for registered tourist guides have been instituted, “ he added.

