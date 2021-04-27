Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19 situation, reviews availability of medical infrastructure

New Delhi, April 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top officials here today on the COVID-19 situation in the country during which he was given an overview on the availability of oxygen, medicines, health infrastructure, and so on.

The Empowered Group working on boosting oxygen supply briefed the Prime Minister on the efforts being made to ramp up availability and supply of oxygen in the country.

They informed him about increasing allocation of oxygen to states. It was stated that the production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the country has increased from 5700 MT/day in August 2020 to the present 8922 MT, as on April 25, 2021.

The domestic production of LMO is expected to cross 9250 MT/day by the end of this month, they said.

Modi instructed the officials to work closely with state governments to start the proposed PSA Oxygen plants at the earliest.

The officers also told the Prime Minister that they are encouraging States to set up PSA Oxygen plants.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways Service as well as the domestic and international sorties undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport oxygen tankers.

The Empowered Group working on Medical Infrastructure and Covid management briefed Modi on efforts being undertaken to ramp up availability of beds and ICUs. They informed him about efforts being made to break the chain of transmission of the pandemic.

Modi stressed on the need to ensure that specific guidelines and strategies evolved regarding Covid management needs to be properly implemented by the relevant agencies in the States.

The Empowered Group working on communication informed the Prime Minister on the efforts being undertaken to improve awareness among people on Covid-related behaviour.

The Cabinet Secretary, the Home Secretary, Secretary, Road Transport & Highways, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Secretary, Pharmaceuticals, Member NITI Aayog, Director General of ICMR, Secretary, Biotechnology and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

NNN