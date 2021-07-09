Modi chairs high-level meeting to review ramping up of oxygen supply

New Delhi, July 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of medical oxygen supply augmentation and availability across the country.

Officials briefing the Prime Minister about the progress on installation of PSA Oxygen plants said more than 1,500 of them were coming up across the nation. The funding includes the contribution from PM CARES as well as various Ministries and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts. These plants would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds. Modi instructed the officials to ensure that the plants were made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments. The officers informed the Prime Minister that they were in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants.

Modi asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on the operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available. Officials informed him about a training module prepared by experts. They were targeting the training of around 8,000 people across the country.

“We should deploy advanced technology like IoT to track the performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at the local and national levels," the Prime Ministers said. Officials apprised him about a pilot being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, and other officials were present in the meeting.

