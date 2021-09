Modi chairs high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation and vaccination

New Delhi, September 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country, including the preparedness of the health systems to respond, availability of medical oxygen and matters related to production, supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting noted that, across the world, there are countries where the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to remain high.

In India, too, the figures from states like Maharashtra & Kerala, indicate that there can be no room for complacency. However, the weekly positivity was at less than 3% for the 10th consecutive week, the meeting was told.

An official press release said Modi was briefed about the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the week on week test positivity rate in the country.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants. The officers informed him that INSACOG now consists of 28 labs distributed across the country. The lab network is also linked with a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sewage sampling is also being done for genomic surveillance.

He was told that states have been requested to share SARS COV2 positive samples with INSACOG regularly.

The release said Modi reviewed the status of augmentation of bed capacity for pediatric care and augmentation of facilities supported under "COVID Emergency Response Package II". It was also discussed that States have been advised to redesign and orient primary care and block level health infrastructure in these areas to manage the situation in rural areas.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the states being asked to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in management of Covid-19, Mucormycosis, MIS-C at the district level.

He was briefed about the increase in isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds and paediatric ICUs and pediatric ventilators. A significant number of ICU beds and oxygen beds will be further added in the coming months.

Modi underlined the need to ensure adequate testing across the country. Officers informed him about the support being given to 433 districts to establish RT-PCR lab facility in public health facilities.

The Prime Minister said that the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA plants, need to be rapidly augmented.

He was told that efforts are also on to install 961 Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks and 1,450 Medical Gas Pipeline Systems with an aim to support at least one such unit per district. The ambulance network is also being augmented to ensure at least one ambulance per block.

Modi also reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants coming up across the country. He was also told that around 1 lakh oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed to the states.

On vaccines, he was apprised that around 58% of India’s adult population has received the first dose and around 18% of India’s adult population has received the second dose. He was updated about the vaccine pipeline and increased supply of vaccines.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Scientific Adviser, Health Secretary, Member Health NITI Aayog and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

NNN