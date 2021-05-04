Medical personnel completing 100 days of COVID duties to get priority in Govt. recruitments

New Delhi, May 4, 2021

Medical personnel completing 100 days of COVID duties would get priority in Government recruitments, medical interns would be deployed on COVID management duties and the NEET-PG examination would be postponed for at least four months in view of the pandemic situation.

These were among the several decisions taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

While NEET-PG will be held only after August 31, the students will be given at least one month for preparations after announcement of the examination date before it is conducted.

Medical interns will be put on COVID Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the internship rotation. The services of Final Year MBBS students will be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases after due orientation by and under supervision of the faculty.

This will reduce the workload on doctors engaged in COVID duty and boost the efforts of triaging, an official press release said.

The services of Final Year PG Students (broad as well as super-specialities) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined. B.Sc./GNM qualified nurses may be utilized in full-time COVID nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

"The individuals providing services in COVID management will be given priority in the coming regular Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of duty," the release said.

The medical students/professionals sought to be engaged in COVID-related work will be suitably vaccinated. All health professionals thus engaged will be covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government for health workers engaged in fighting COVID 19.

All such professionals who sign up for minimum 100 days of COVID duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished COVID National Service Samman.

The Central Government had issued guidelines on June 16, 2020 to facilitate engagement of Doctors/Nurses for COVID duties. A special Rs 15,000 crore Public Health Emergency Support was provided by the Central Government to ramp up facilities and human resources for COVID management. Engaging personnel through the National Health Mission, an additional 2206 specialists, 4685 medical officers and 25,593 staff nurses were recruited through this process.

The National Health Mission (NHM) norm for contractual human resource engagement by States/UTs may be considered for implementation of the above proposed initiative for engaging the additional manpower. Flexibility will be available with States to decide on remuneration as in NHM norms. A suitable honorarium for distinguished Covid Service may also be considered

State Governments can make available additional health professionals engaged through this process to private COVID Hospitals as well in surge areas.

The vacant posts of doctors, nurses, allied professionals and other healthcare staff in Health and Medical departments should be filled through accelerated processes within 45 days through contractual appointments, based on NHM norms.

The States/ UTs have been requested to consider the above incentives to maximise manpower availability, the release added.

