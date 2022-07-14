Kerala reports India's first confirmed case of monkey pox, Centre rushes team to state

New Delhi, July 14, 2022

Kerala today reported India's first confirmed case of monkey pox in Kollam district, following which the Union Ministry of Health & Family has rushed a rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to the state.

The team will collaborate with the State authorities in instituting public health measures, a press release from the Ministry said.

The Central team to Kerala comprises experts drawn from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi and senior officials from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions.

"The Government of India is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs," the release said.

IANS adds from Thiruvananthapuram:

Earlier, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed that the suspected case of monkey pox had been confirmed by the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

She said that strict containment protocols have been followed and there is no need of concern.

The patient, who arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 12, was at his house in Kollam.

When he developed the symptoms he was taken to a hospital at Kollam and from there he was shifted to the Trivandrum Medical College hospital where he is under close observation.

George said his parents are also under observation and so are 11 passengers who might have come in close contact with him in the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also identified the auto rickshaw and taxi drivers who have carried the man in their vehicles.

The patient was identified as a close contact of a person who tested positive for monkeypox, and had been kept under close surveillance since July 12.

"There need be no cause of worry as everything is under control and the incubation period is 21 days. The Health Department is fully geared to handle this," George said.

Meanwhile, earlier in day, the Union Health Ministry asked states to increase surveillance on monkeypox disease which has been reported in many countries across the world. The ministry in a letter said that continued expansion of spread of the disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in India.

The Centre, in the letter, said that orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at points of entry, disease surveillance teams, doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspects, probable or confirmed cases should be carried out.

