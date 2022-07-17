India achieves major landmark of 200 crore COVID-19 vaccinations

New Delhi, July 17, 2022

India today crossed the 200-crore milestone in the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per provisional reports till 1 pm today, a total of 2,00,00,15,631 doses had been administered across the country, a press release from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

This has been achieved through 2,63,26,111 sessions, the release said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people on bringing about this significant feat. He called India’s vaccination drive “unparalleled in scale and speed”.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on achieving this landmark in only 18 months. He stated that “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history”.

India’s nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination program was launched by the Prime Minister on January 16, 2021.

"Under his proactive and visionary leadership, India supported the research, development and manufacturing of COVID19 vaccines under the 'Make-in-India' and 'Make-for-World' Strategy, embarked on the use of cutting-edge technologies like CoWIN for evaluating geographical coverage, tracking AEFI for vaccines, promoting inclusivity and for providing a single reference point for citizens to follow their vaccination schedule, and prioritized vaccine administration based on scientific evidence and global best practices," the release said.

The release said several systematic interventions were also carried out in ensuring capacity building for carrying out this nationwide exercise. Existing supply chain for storage and transport of COVID19 vaccines was leveraged and strengthened and effective monitoring of vaccine distribution and assured availability and efficient utilization of vaccines and syringes was ensured at all times, it said.

"India’s free and voluntary nationwide COVID19 vaccination exercise is also being carried out in a citizen-friendly approach through initiatives like Har Ghar Dastak, Workplace CVC, School-based vaccination, vaccination of persons with no identity documents, Near-to-Home CVC and Mobile Vaccination Teams. With 71% of CVCs located in rural areas and over 51% of vaccine doses administered to women, India’s National COVID19 Vaccination Programme also ensured geographical and gender equity," it said.

The release said that, despite the decline in COVID cases across the country, consistent efforts were continuing to vaccinate all eligible citizens. This is exemplified by the fact that it took almost 9 months to reach the 100 crore mark and another 9 months to reach the 200 crore vaccination mark since the start of the vaccination drive.

The highest single day vaccination record of 2.5 crore doses was achieved on Septemer 7, 2021.

On July 15 this year, the Government launched a 75-day long "COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav" to provide free precaution doses to all eligible adults at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs). This special drive, part of the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th Year of Independence), is being implemented in a "mission mode" to increase uptake of precaution dose of COVID vaccine.

"India also laid out a well-organized communication strategy of providing correct information and customized guidelines on COVID vaccination. It helped address vaccine hesitancy and promoted vaccine eagerness and COVID appropriate behaviour among the masses.

"The Union Government is committed to further accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country," the release added.

NNN