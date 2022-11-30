India achieves decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20

New Delhi, November 30, 2022

India has achieved the National Health Policy (NHP) target for Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) with a significant decline from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20.

Congratulating the country on this achievement, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare attributed it to the various healthcare initiatives of the Government to ensure quality maternal and reproductive care.

Such steps helped tremendously in bringing down MMR, he said in a Twitter post.

As per the Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India (RGI), the ratio has improved further by a spectacular 6 points and now stands at 97 per lakh live births. MMR is defined as the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per 100,000 live births.

As per the statistics derived from Sample Registration System (SRS), the country has witnessed a progressive reduction in MMR from 130 in 2014-2016, 122 in 2015-17, 113 in 2016-18, 103 in 2017-19 and to 97 in 2018-20.

With this achievement, India has met the National Health Policy (NHP) target for an MMR of less than 100/lakh live births and is on track to achieving the SDG target of an MMR of less than 70/ lakh live births by 2030.

The outstanding progress made in terms of the number of states which have achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target, the number has now risen from six to eight leading with Kerala (19), followed by Maharashtra (33), Telangana (43) and Andhra Pradesh (45), subsequently Tamil Nadu (54), Jharkhand (56), Gujarat (57) and Karnataka (69).

Since 2014, under the National Health Mission (NHM), India has made a concerted effort to provide accessible quality maternal and newborn health services and minimize preventable maternal deaths. The NHM has made significant investments to ensure the provision of healthcare services, particularly for the effective implementation of maternal health programmes to accomplish the specified MMR targets, an official press release said.

Government schemes such as “Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram” and “Janani Suraksha Yojana” have been modified and upgraded to more assured and respectful service delivery initiatives like Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan’ (SUMAN), it said.

Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) is particularly lauded for its focus on identifying high-risk pregnancies and facilitating their appropriate management. This had a significant impact on mitigating preventable mortality, the release said.

LaQshya and Midwifery initiatives concentrate on promoting quality care in a respectful and dignified manner ensuring the choice of birthing to all pregnant women.

"India’s efforts in successfully lowering the MMR ratio provide an optimistic outlook on attaining the SDG target of MMR of less than 70 much before the stipulated time of 2030," the release added.

NNN