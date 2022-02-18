Health Secretary reviews status of teleconsultation services at Health Centres in States

New Delhi, February 18, 2022

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the operationalisation status of Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs), teleconsultation services and the physical and financial progress made under ERCP-II and the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ABHIM).

During a video conference with officials of States and Union Territories yesterday, Bhushan highlighted that the Government of India was dedicated to expanding public healthcare delivery across the country.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the status of implementation of AB-HWCs, their operationalisation as tele-consultation centres, and status of implementation of projects under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ERCP-II).

Bhushan said that, for ensuring comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) under Ayushman Bharat, Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are being strengthened as Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs).

He said the HWCs are crucial in providing preventive, promotive, rehabilitative and curative care for an expanded range of services encompassing reproductive and child health services, communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, palliative care and elderly care, oral health, ENT care, and basic emergency care.

Trained officials like Mid-level Health Care Provider (MLHP) and Community Health Officer (CHO) are being placed at HWC-SHC and Medical Officer at PHC (Rural/Urban). They would facilitate delivery of these services at their respective health centres. HWCs will be crucial in enhancing continuum of care and tele-health/ referrals, he said.

The States were advised to ensure operationalisation of the target of 1.10 lakh HWCs by 31st March 2022 through customised and focused strategy. This in effect means that these HWCs must be fully functional and equipped to dispense free medicines, provide free diagnostics and all prescribed health packages including yoga and healthy living sessions.

They were also advised to ensure that all the 1.10 lakh AB-HWCs are adequately equipped to function as effective and vibrant tele-consultation “Spokes”. This would include ensured availability of internet connectivity, desktop/laptop and required trained and skilled personnel including CHO.

States also are required to ensure that all the HWCs are mapped to a “Hub” which could be a District Hospital or District Medical College Hospital. For each such spoke, States must ensure that a base minimum number of teleconsultation sessions are conducted, starting from today.

Reiterating the advice to states on expediting utilisation of funds released under ECRP-II package for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country (since the funds will lapse on 31st March 2022), States were again reminded to accelerate completion of projects under the package, such that subsequent instalment of funds can be released by Union Health Ministry. They were also informed that necessary exemption from the Election Commission of India (ECI)has been taken and formally communicated to the poll-bound States for utilisation of funds.

Additionally, States were also advised that they can utilise savings under certain components of ECRP-II package with due approval of State Health Societies for permissible and admissible components, instead of again seeking approval of Union Health Ministry.

States were also requested to expedite proposals and MoUs to be sent to Union Health Ministry under PM-ABHIM to enable the Ministry to release funds for the states. States were advised to review the progress under this, too.

NNN