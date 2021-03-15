Harsh Vardhan inaugurates multiple facilities at AIIMS, Bhopal

Bhopal, March 15, 2021

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan inaugurated multiple facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

The Minister laid the foundation stone of Administrative Block and dedicated the auditorium to the community. He also inaugurated the Mycology Advanced Resource Centre (MARC) established in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Skill Lab and the Cancer Treatment Centre (CTC) of the institute were dedicated to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “The dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being fulfilled with a network of AIIMS across the country for imparting superior healthcare for all citizens. He wanted to mitigate the regional imbalance in the healthcare management and teaching standards, after realising that AIIMS, Delhi was overburdened to cater to the entire nation.

“Therefore, in 2003 he announced PMSSY and under this scheme six regional AIIMS in various parts of the country. This was with the great effort by the late Sushma Swaraj. It is geographically and strategically the best location for such an Institute, formally announced on July 16, 2012, through an ordinance,” he added.

Speaking of the recently-inaugurated ICMR-MARC Centre, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “I am also happy to know that Institute has got the New Generation Sequencing facility. This system will help faster sequencing of the pathogens including the SARS-CoV-2, other viruses and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. I am also glad to know that scientists and faculty of this Institute in collaboration with AIIMS, Delhi and other Institutes have developed several TB diagnostic tests, some of these are in the advanced technology transfer stage.

“Other facilities like Animal imaging system, Flow cytometer with sorting, LCMS, Automated Nucleic Acid extraction system will pave the way for research of international standards including the in-vivo drug targeting, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. I am pleased to know that out-of-the-box thinking of the Director of AIIMS, Bhopal led to establishing the Centre for Translational Medicine, a unique facility in any medical institute in the country. This centre with all this state-of-the-art equipment could become a milestone in the integration of clinical and basic science,” he said.

“Translation medicine has a great future. This Centre at AIIMS, Bhopal is formed to accelerate the discovery of new diagnostic tools and treatments by using a multi-disciplinary, highly collaborative, 'bench-to-bedside' approach. In this centre, work will be done mainly on new diagnostic kit development, drug discovery, whole genome sequencing, transcriptomics, artificial intelligence, and clinical trials. We must learn how the innovations reach to the benefit of mankind and do not end at the publication of findings.”

He congratulated the institute in its endeavour of productive collaboration with other Institutes like the Research Institute of McGill University Health Center, Canada; CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR); National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW); National Health Mission (NHM); AIIMS Rishikesh; Department of Public Health & Family Welfare, MP.

AIIMS, Bhopal, in its capacity as Mentor Institute for combating the COVID-19 pandemic, had supervised a total of 38 laboratories, institutes and medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing after providing their microbiologists and lab technicians training at the Regional Virology Laboratory of AIIMS, Bhopal. The in-house laboratory has done more than 1.96 lakhs of COVID-19 tests till March 12.

“As a centre of excellence for clinical management of COVID-19, weekly webinars are being organised related to pathophysiology, diagnostics, epidemiology, prophylactics and therapeutics of COVID-19 among the medical and nursing fraternity of the region,” he added. He also congratulated the institute for administering a total of 6,433 doses of vaccines to date.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, and Ramakant Bhargava, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Shahganj were present at the ceremony.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Secretary (Health Research) and DG-ICMR, Prof (Dr) Sarman Singh, Director, AIIMS Bhopal and other senior officials of ICMR and AIIMS Bhopal attended the event.

