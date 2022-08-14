Hamdard offers free health consultation, 75% discount on medicines for defence forces, police and paramilitary personnel

New Delhi, August 14, 2022

Under an 8-month-long #SehatHaiToWatanHai campaign, Hamdard India, a leading Unani medicine brand, offered free health consultation and a 75% discount on all medicines, for more than 15,000 defence, paramilitary and police personnel.

The initiative came at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak had brought the world to a standstill. Despite adverse circumstances, the Indian armed forces, police, CRPF, BSF and the Coast Guard continued with their duties that included relief work along with protecting the borders.

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) launched its national campaign ‘Sehat Hai Toh Watan Hai’ on January 26 for defence and police forces.

As the eight-month-long campaign approached its culmination on India’s 75th Independence Day, Hamdard was celebrating the health of the nation with multiple activities across its wellness centres from August 10–14.

So far, it has conducted 75 health camps touching the lives of more than 15,000 personnel, the company said in a press release.

Hamdard was offering free health consultations, a 75% discount on medicines and holding various health camps - dental camps, full body check camps, Blood & Sugar Camp and COVID Booster Shot Camps across seven cities – Kanpur, Patna, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Meerut.

The company has also roped in its medical college team from HIMSR ( Hamdard Institute Of Medical Science and Research) to conduct free eye camps from August 10-13 in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories said, “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long it is the home of the brave and healthy. We at Hamdard feel pride in initiating the campaign for our armed forces. This was a small yet fulfilling initiative.”

The campaign was conceptualised post the devastating second wave of the pandemic last year. Hamdard, as part of its commitment to society, reached out to common people with all its immunity boosters and respiratory products, health camps, free consultation and free RTPCR facilities.

Along with serving the masses, Hamdard also wanted to express gratitude to the keepers of the nation, who were selflessly and tirelessly working. Initially, it launched the initiative with 30% off on all medicines for the armed forces, followed by 75% off on all medicines for all the people in uniform.

