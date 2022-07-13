Govt. to provide free COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for 75 days from July 15

New Delhi, July 13, 2022

The Union Government will provide free COVID-19 booster doses to people above 18 years of age at its vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15.

This was announced by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th year of independence.

"As part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free COVID-19 Precaution Dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at Government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision," Mandaviya said on Twitter.

"The decision will further strengthen India's fight against COVID-19 and add an extra layer of safety! I urge all those eligible to get their precaution dose at the earliest," he added.

