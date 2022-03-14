Govt. expands COVID-19 vaccination to 12-14 year-olds, all above 60 now eligible for precaution dose

New Delhi, March 14, 2022

The Union Government today decided to expand the COVID-19 vaccination drive to children in the 12-14 years age group with effect from March 16.

The decision was taken after due deliberations with scientific bodies, an official press release said.

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered for 12-14 year-olds will be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad, it said.

The population above 14 years of age is already covered by the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The Government has also decided that the condition of co-morbidity for COVID19 Precaution Dose for population above 60 years of age will be removed forthwith.

"Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine," the release added.

NNN